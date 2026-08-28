York police search for woman who disappeared from Markham home overnight

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Police in Markham, Ont., are appealing for clues as they canvass for signs of where a 28-year-old local, who disappeared overnight, could have gone.

Officers with the York Regional Police said the missing woman was last seen between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. at her house in the area of Highway 7 East and Birchmount Avenue.

Investigators have yet to determine what she was wearing when she left or any leads on where she could have gone.

“Her family says this is very out of character, we have no indication of where she would have gone,” Const. James Dickson told reporters on Friday afternoon.

Police have committed a large number of officers and other resources to the search, as they go through buildings and parks in the Markham neighbourhood.

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“This area is quite difficult for our officers to search,” Dickson said.

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“We have a lot of buildings that have multiple storeys, we also have a lot of green spaces. As a result, we do have a lot of resources that are dedicated to this right now that are out looking.”

Among the clues police are desperate to find is video of the woman since she left, which might give them a more recent location or a full description of her outfit.

Dickson said the York Regional Police’s K9 unit hadn’t been involved in the search yet because they didn’t have a trail for them to follow.

The woman, named Andrella, is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, with shoulder-length black hair and a red complexion.

Police said she may have a hijab and dark glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.