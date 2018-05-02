Saskatchewan announces recipients for Queen Elizabeth II Scholarships

Two Ph.D. students in the psychology department at the University of Saskatchewan are this year’s recipients of the Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal scholarships.

The recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Scholarship is Jane Anderson. Anderson’s theme of research is Medical Assisted Dying in Saskatchewan: A Consideration of Accessibility, Charter Rights, and Autonomy.

The recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Centennial Aboriginal Scholarship is Ian Newman. Newman’s research theme falls under Meta-Reasoning: Actual and Misleading Cues Influencing Judgments of Problem Solvability.

The scholarships sit at $20,000 each and are awarded each year on the basis of academic excellence to students who are pursuing graduate, or post-graduate studies at any accredited university in Saskatchewan.

“Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients,” Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said. “The Queen Elizabeth II Scholarships help Saskatchewan’s graduate students conduct research that benefits our universities, our communities and our province.”

Both Anderson and Newman are currently pursuing their doctorate of philosophy at the University of Saskatchewan, department of psychology.