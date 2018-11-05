Saskatoon weather outlook: -20 wind chills behind a winter blast

Winter blasts in with -20 wind chills, snow and 60 km/h wind gusts.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

Blast of snow, cold northwesterly wind with 60 km/h wind gusts and visibility down to 800 metres started off the first full week of November in Saskatoon.

Rain over the weekend froze to the ground creating a slick Monday commute as temperatures fell back to -5 C in the morning with snow blowing around creating icy road conditions.

-13 is what it feels like now with wind chill with winds gusting to 57 km/h & 800m visibility in Saskatoon https://t.co/FWNundWoDM #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/AtHJzBIUY4 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 5, 2018

10 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected by Monday evening in Melfort, Nipawin, La Ronge, Hudson Bay and Pelican Narrows where Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning.

Saskatoon is expecting around 5 cm of snow by late in the day with winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h at times as temperatures cool back to -7 during the afternoon.

Monday night

North-northwesterly winds remain strong into the evening, around 30 gusting to 50 km/h as snow eases off overnight and the mercury dives back into minus double digits.

Tuesday

-22 is what it’ll feel like Tuesday with wind chill as you’re heading out the door in the morning with a breezy wind gusting upwards of 40 km/h.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around all day with winds gradually easing back as temperatures climb up to -8 C, but it’ll feel like the minus teens all afternoon.

Wednesday-Friday

Arctic air plunges in even further for the rest of the week under partly to mostly cloudy skies as daytime highs only make it a few degrees into minus single digits.

Depending on the exact timing of the skies clearing and remaining cloudy will dictate how cold it gets at night, but overnight lows could fall down as cool as -17 C with morning wind chills around -26.

Weekend outlook

A few more clouds slide in this weekend with a chance of a few flurries at times as daytime highs slide up into mid-minus single digits with morning lows staying in the minus teens.

Brenda Peters took the November 5 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon's most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

