Bride and groom killed in helicopter crash just hours after tying the knot

A Texas bride and groom were killed after a helicopter that whisked them away from their wedding reception crashed, killing everyone onboard.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler were killed just hours after saying ‘I do’ when the chopper that took them from their wedding reception went down near Uvalde on Saturday evening.

The groom’s grandfather confirmed to ABC News that the crash happened on the family’s ranch, killing the couple and the helicopter’s pilot. The Bylers were seniors at Sam Houston State University.

It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats: Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) & Bailee Ackerman Byler (Ag Comm senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding. We ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/5d3EVljNMx — The Houstonian (@HoustonianNews) November 5, 2018

“It is with deepest sadness that we announce the tragic passing of two Bearkats: Will Byler (Agriculture Engineering senior) & Bailee Ackerman Byler (Ag Comm senior) in a helicopter accident departing their wedding,” the school’s independent student newspaper announced on social media. “We ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Family and friends posted photos from the ceremony and reception celebrating the Bylers’ nuptials, before the comments turned to expressions of sorrow and grief.

“Congratulations to my beautiful friend @baileeackerman. I’m so thankful you picked me to sing at your wedding. I loved every moment of it. Thank you so much Bailee!” a friend wrote alongside a video of the bride and groom walking down the aisle at the outdoor wedding. “Congratulations! Mrs. Byler and i hope you have a wonderful and bless marriage! Love you!”

On Sunday, the friend got news of the tragedy.

“My sweet beautiful friend! I just sang at your wedding last night and then i get a phone call this morning telling me you passed away! I can’t stop crying,” she wrote. “This is a terrible tragedy. You had the most beautiful wedding and you were the most beautiful bride i have ever seen. My dear friend I’m so sorry this has happen.”

“Last night was magical in every way. Absolutely perfect. Bailee & Will – I hope I find a love as true & wonderful as yours. I have peace in the fact that you left this earth so full of happiness and love,” reads another comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday it is investigating what caused the chopper to crash.