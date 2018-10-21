Canada
Man dies after falling from airplane while wing walking near Westwold

The person was reportedly wing walking near Westwold, B.C., around 4:30 p.m. when the plane lost control and he fell off the wing, RCMP said.

A person has died after falling from an airplane while filming a video in B.C.’s Interior on Saturday.

The person was reportedly wing walking near Westwold, B.C., around 4:30 p.m. when the plane lost control and he fell off the wing, RCMP said. The plane was too close to the ground, and he did not have time to deploy his parachute. He plunged into a farmer’s field.

The plane landed safely.

The Transportation Safety Board and B.C. Coroners Service have been notified.

