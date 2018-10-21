Canada
October 21, 2018

Transportation Safety Board investigating after helicopter makes hard landing near Pitt Lake

The TSB is investigating an incident involving a helicopter that made a hard landing near Pitt Lake.

The Transportation Safety Board says a helicopter made a hard landing after experiencing control issues near Pitt Lake on Sunday afternoon.

There were five people on board the Bell 206 LongRanger operated by Vancouver’s Sky Helicopters.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria was contacted but said the company was able to dispatch one of its own choppers to bring the people back to the Pitt Meadows Airport, where a number of ambulances and a medevac helicopter were waiting.

The company says passengers and crew are safe, and it’s working with Transport Canada to review the situation.

Sky Helicopters bills itself as a company that offers sightseeing experiences and bucket-list adventures as well as service to the film industry.

