Old Almonte October 16 2018 11:03am 00:44 Small plane crash near Ottawa leaves pilot seriously injured A pilot has been sent to hospital after a crash in a small, ultra-light plane on Old Almonte Road near Ottawa, ON. Pilot seriously injured after small plane crashes in Ottawa’s west end <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4556573/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4556573/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?