November 4, 2018 8:59 pm

Possible multi-car arson under investigation in Abbotsford

By Online Journalist  Global News

One of several burned-out cars that investigators believe may have been deliberately set on fire.

Shane MacKichan
Police and fire investigators in Abbotsford, B.C., are looking into a multi-vehicle fire that may have been arson.

Asst. fire Chief Jeff Snider said crews were called to the blaze at Overseas Autobody at 2342 Windsor St. shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

No one was at the facility at the time, but a passing motorist spotted the flames and called 911.

Investigators probe a multi-car fire in Abbotsford on Sunday.

Investigators probe a multi-car fire in Abbotsford on Sunday.

Investigators probe a multi-car fire in Abbotsford on Sunday.

Investigators probe a multi-car fire in Abbotsford on Sunday.

Snider said crews were able to quickly knock the fire down but that four to five vehicles were damaged.

No one was hurt and no buildings were damaged.

Snider said that officials are treating the fire as suspicious and that a fire investigator was on scene Sunday taking a closer look.

