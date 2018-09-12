2 men charged with arson in 2017 Abbotsford grocery store fire

Two men have been charged in an alleged arson at an Abbotsford grocery store last December.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 15, at the Fruitcana grocery store on Bourquin Crescent, which had been recently renovated.

Abbotsford police say a portion of the building was destroyed by the fire, and the business also suffered substantial smoke and water damage.

Shortly before firefighters were called, a group of five people was seen throwing rocks a the businesses’ windows, police said.

Police identified a vehicle of interest in the case several days later.

On Wednesday, police said arson charges had been approved against Scott Kenneth Campbell, 43, and Stephen Turner, 44, neither of whom are Abbotsford residents.