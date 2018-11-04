Driver charged after police allegedly clock vehicle at 82 km/h over speed limit

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a Brazilian man with stunting after he was allegedly caught driving at 82 km/h over the speed limit on Saturday.

Police say they clocked a vehicle travelling at 182 km/h in a 100 km/h zone along Highway 103 in East Chester, N.S.

The 53-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, had his driver’s license suspended and his vehicle seized, police said.

If found guilty, the fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.