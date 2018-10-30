With little warning, increased penalties for high-risk B.C. drivers to go into effect this week

David Eby has strong words for drivers who rack up tickets and points: Prepare to pay more.

On Tuesday, Eby, B.C.’s Attorney General, announced increased financial penalties for excessive speeding, impaired driving and distracted driving. The increased penalties come into effect on Nov. 1st.

“Reckless drivers put others at risk, and they’re contributing to the rise in crashes we’re seeing on our roads,” Eby said in a press release. “To help make our roads safer and hold people accountable, we’re bringing in higher penalties for drivers who engage in dangerous behaviour behind the wheel.”

READ MORE: Police suspect drinking and driving after driver crashes truck into restaurant patio in Penticton

According to the provincial government, penalty amounts are going up by 20 per cent for the following two programs:

The province says DRP and DPP are insurance penalties drivers must pay to ICBC in addition to the fine they must pay for the original violation. A driver will only be charged under one of the programs each year, whichever penalty is the highest.

Drivers who do not pay their DRP or DPP penalty cannot get a new driver’s licence or purchase vehicle insurance through ICBC, and will be charged 19.6 per cent in interest after 60 days without payment. However, the government added that drivers can reduce or eliminate penalties by surrendering their licence for some or all of their billing period. The province says there are approximately 66,000 drivers who pay one of these penalties.

The DRP and DPP are separate from Autoplan insurance premiums. The penalties are billed even for people who do not own or insure a vehicle.

READ MORE: Peterborough man driving while disqualified involved in rollover: OPP

According to the provincial government:

The Driver Penalty Point premium currently ranges from $175 for four points to $24,000 for 50 or more points. With the 20% increase starting Nov. 1, 2018, these penalties will go up to $210 for four points and $28,800 for 50 or more points.

Penalties will increase by 20 per cent again on Nov. 1, 2019, to keep in line with previous increases in basic premiums.

Going forward, penalties will match any changes to the basic insurance premium. Based on the increases, ICBC expects to collect $26 million in penalties in 2019, $32 million in 2020, and $36 million in 2021 (fiscal year from April to March).