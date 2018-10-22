18 tickets issued in 2-hour traffic blitz by Guelph police

Guelph police say officers with C Platoon handed out 18 tickets during a two-hour traffic blitz at the corner of Imperial and Massey roads on Saturday.

Police were targeting aggressive drivers on the detour that was created by the closure of the Hanlon Expressway at Woodlawn Road.

The tickets were issued mostly for speeding and insecure loads.

Police said one ticket was issued for unnecessary noise after a “burnout” was performed directly in front of the officers.

Guelph police are reminding the public that construction will be ongoing for several months in the area.

“Please plan accordingly, reduce speed in construction zones and drive safely in the changing road conditions,” police said in a news release on Monday.