Stretch of Guelph’s Hanlon Expressway closing for 3 months

A lengthy construction project beginning later this summer will result in the closure of the Hanlon Expressway between Woodlawn Road and Speedvale Avenue.

The city said crews will be installing a multi-use path on both sides of Woodlawn from Silvercreek Parkway to Imperial Road.

Underground infrastructure in the area, including sewers and water main pipes, will be replaced as well.

The construction is expected to start in August and be completed by June 2019. The Hanlon Expressway will be closed for three months sometime during that period, the city said in a news release.

Traffic will be detoured onto Speedvale, Silvercreek and Woodlawn. Lane reductions are expected on Woodlawn during construction and delays are anticipated.

The city is hosting an open house on Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at city hall to present construction plans to residents.

Global News