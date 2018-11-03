Bragg Creek section joins world’s longest network of recreational trails

After construction and upgrades, it’s now one of the most expansive trail systems in the world.

The Great Trail — formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail — is a 24,000-kilometre connected trail that goes from coast to coast to coast across Canada.

A new 7.5-kilometre trail connects the hamlet of Bragg Creek to the West Bragg Creek Provincial Recreation Area, funded by the province and the Greater Bragg Creek Trail Association (GBCTA).

That extends the Great Trail east to Calgary, creating the world’s longest network of recreational trails, according to the Alberta government.

Outdoor enthusiasts will have better access to more than 150 kilometres of non-motorized trail in West Bragg Creek and Kananaskis Country, the province said.

Robyn Seetal, director of the Great Trail, said the development makes it safer and more accessible for people to experience the great outdoors.

“It’s a trail that connects Canadians from all walks of life and what’s incredible about it is that it connects over 15,000 communities across Canada,” she said. “Over 80 per cent of Canadians live just 30 minutes from a trail.”

It’s all about discovering parts of the country — especially what we’ve got right here in Alberta, she said.

“This opens up another section of our beautiful landscape for people to enjoy. Every section of the trail is unique and offers amazing, incredible beauty,” Seetal said. “It provides access to this community in Bragg Creek but it also showcases Alberta’s beauty.”

A new West Bragg Creek interpretive trail — called the Watershed Heritage Trail — features information panels that highlight local history and was sponsored by the Elbow River Watershed Partnership and the GBCTA.

For increased accessibility, the West Bragg Creek Provincial Recreation Area parking lot was expanded from 190 stalls to 485, funded by the province with $2.5 million.