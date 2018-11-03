Canada
November 3, 2018 3:59 pm
Updated: November 3, 2018 4:00 pm

Man, 55, dies after truck leaves road, strikes power pole in Cumberland Bay

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A sign outside an RCMP detachment.

File / Global News
A 55-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland Bay, N.B., on Friday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Highway 10 happened around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the pickup truck left the road and struck a power pole.

The victim, who was the driver of the vehicle, died at the scene. A female passenger was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

