Man, 55, dies after truck leaves road, strikes power pole in Cumberland Bay
A A
A 55-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland Bay, N.B., on Friday.
New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Highway 10 happened around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the pickup truck left the road and struck a power pole.
READ MORE: Man, 27, dies in single-vehicle crash in Hants County
The victim, who was the driver of the vehicle, died at the scene. A female passenger was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, according to police.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.