Man, 55, dies after truck leaves road, strikes power pole in Cumberland Bay

A 55-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland Bay, N.B., on Friday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the crash along Highway 10 happened around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the pickup truck left the road and struck a power pole.

The victim, who was the driver of the vehicle, died at the scene. A female passenger was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.