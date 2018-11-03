Man, 27, dies in single-vehicle crash in Hants County

A 27-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in East Hants on Friday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash along Highway 215 in Noel Shore, N.S., happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police believe the vehicle left the road, travelled alongside the ditch for several metres and landed on its roof.

The man from Tennecape, N.S., died at the scene, according to police.

The road was forced to close for several hours, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.