Playoff bound Tiger-Cats call on backups to beat Alouettes

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will field a starting lineup of players Saturday night that is sure to force even the most ardent fans to double check the team’s roster.

Hamilton (8-9) hosts the Montreal (4-13) at 7 p.m. at Tim Hortons Field in a meaningless game when it comes to the standings.

Ticats quarterback Dane Evans will make his first career start in the Canadian Football League against Alouettes starter — and former Tiger-Cats QB — Johnny Manziel.

Others who will be making their first starts include linebackers Lucas Wacha, Curtis Newton and Jackson Bennett and right tackle Isame Faciane.

Win or lose, Hamilton will host the B.C. Lions in next week’s East Semifinal at Tim Hortons Field. The Cats and Lions split their two-game series in the regular season.

Hamilton won their previous meeting against Montreal this year, and handily, blasting the Alouettes 50-11 on Aug. 3 in Manziel’s first CFL start. The Ticats intercepted Manziel four times in that game and led 38-3 at halftime.

Last week, despite playing only the first half, “Johnny Football” earned his first career win in the CFL in the Alouettes’ 40-10 victory over Toronto.

3 Things To Watch

You’re in Dane: QB Dane Evans is not only making his first CFL start, he will break Jeremiah Masoli’s streak of 27 consecutive starts at quarterback. It is the longest run in Hamilton since Henry Burris started 36 games in a row in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Evans’ career stats: three appearances, four completions in five attempts for 68 yards.

You get a penalty. You get a penalty: We could be seeing a lot of orange when the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes clash at Tim Hortons Field. They are the two most penalized teams in the CFL. Montreal has committed a league high 152 penalties for 1,571 yards this season. Hamilton is right behind the Als in both categories. The Ticats have been flagged 142 times for 1,546 yards.

The 1,000 club: Saturday’s game marks the 1,000th regular season game for Montreal. Since joining the old IRFU (Interprovincial Rugby Football Union) in 1946, Montreal has compiled a record of 489 wins, 489 losses and 21 ties. And the team’s points for and against is just as close. Montreal has scored 22,373 points and have allowed 22,371, a difference of two points.