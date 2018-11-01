6 Hamilton Tiger-Cats honoured for a great season

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats team winners for the 2018 CFL Awards have been announced.

The nominee for Most Outstanding Player is quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. The 30-year old has started all 17 games for the Tiger-Cats so far this season, completing 378 of 572 pass attempts (66.1 per cent) for 5,209 yards, 28 passing touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

In addition, the native of San Francisco has recorded 300 or more passing yards in 12 games, setting a new club record.

Another 30-year old has also been honoured. Linebacker Larry Dean is the Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

He also has started all 17 games for the Tiger-Cats so far this season, racking up 105 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, three pass knockdowns and one fumble recovery.

Dean is now the fourth player in Tiger-Cat history to record 100 defensive tackles in a season.

Defensive tackle Ted Laurent is the Most Outstanding Canadian.

The 6-1, 299-pound defensive tackle has registered 20 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, eight quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown.

Brandon Revenberg is the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. The 6-4, 301-pound left guard offensive lineman is part of a unit that has allowed the third-fewest sacks (35) in the CFL this season.

The Most Outstanding Special Team Player is Courtney Stephen. Stephen has registered 17 special teams tackles, three defensive tackles and one forced fumble.

Burlington native Darius Ciraco is the Most Outstanding Rookie. Ciraco has started all 17 games for the Tiger-Cats so far this season at right guard. He’s the only rookie to start every game this season for the Tiger-Cats.

The award recipients were selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.