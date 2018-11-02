Security guard assaulted in Salmon Arm, police searching for suspect

Police in Salmon Arm are searching for a suspect after a security guard at a construction site was assaulted early Friday.

According to police, the security guard was conducting roving patrols when she saw a dark-coloured truck that did not belong on a construction site. The truck had a tidy tank and jerry cans in a wire frame in the box of the truck.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP looking for theft victims

Police said that as the security guard drove up to the site, a suspect wearing a balaclava approached the clearly marked security vehicle. The suspect, believed to be a man, said a few words, then activated a hand-held electrical device, believed to be a taser, then sprayed the security guard with bear spray.

The security guard was able to drive a short distance before calling 911. The suspect fled in the truck immediately. The security guard was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said a scene investigation revealed that the suspect was there to steal diesel fuel from equipment on site.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.