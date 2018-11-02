Crime
November 2, 2018 8:29 pm

Security guard assaulted in Salmon Arm, police searching for suspect

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police in Salmon Arm say a security guard was assaulted with bear spray early Friday while interrupting a thief’s attempt to steal diesel fuel.

File Photo / Global News
A A

Police in Salmon Arm are searching for a suspect after a security guard at a construction site was assaulted early Friday.

According to police, the security guard was conducting roving patrols when she saw a dark-coloured truck that did not belong on a construction site. The truck had a tidy tank and jerry cans in a wire frame in the box of the truck.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP looking for theft victims


Story continues below

Police said that as the security guard drove up to the site, a suspect wearing a balaclava approached the clearly marked security vehicle. The suspect, believed to be a man, said a few words, then activated a hand-held electrical device, believed to be a taser, then sprayed the security guard with bear spray.

The security guard was able to drive a short distance before calling 911. The suspect fled in the truck immediately. The security guard was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said a scene investigation revealed that the suspect was there to steal diesel fuel from equipment on site.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can call Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.
Report an error
Assault
Bear Spray
Construction Site
Crime
Diesel Fuel
Police
Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm RCMP
Shuswap
Theft
thief

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News