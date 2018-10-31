Vernon RCMP looking for theft victims

Vernon RCMP are hoping theft victims come forward so they can charge a suspect.

RCMP issued a media release Tuesday indicating they had arrested a man on Oct. 23 while responding to a report of theft from vehicles in the area of Silver Star Road and Foothills Drive.

The man was wanted for outstanding warrants and police found a number of stolen goods in his possession.

“While in police custody, officers located numerous items, including tools and frozen food on the male that are believed to be stolen property,” Const. Kelly Brett said.

She said RCMP need victims to come forward in order to charge the man.

“Police are seeking to identify possible victims of theft during the night of Oct. 22 and the early morning hours of Oct. 23 that occurred in the upper and lower Foothills area,” Brett said. “Oftentimes victims fail to report thefts to police given the value of goods stolen was low, however suspects are often caught with property on their person that clearly does not belong to them. If police cannot relate the suspected stolen property to a particular incident or victim, charges cannot be recommended to court.”

The suspect’s name has not been released.