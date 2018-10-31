Police investigating narcotics theft from Dundas pharmacy

Hamilton police are investigating an overnight break-in at a local pharmacy.

Early Tuesday morning, police say suspects broke into a pharmacy in the Osler Drive and Governors Road area of Dundas, where a large quantity of narcotics was stolen.

Police are reminding the public that taking medication that is not prescribed for them can be harmful.

They say if you find lost or discarded medication, do not touch it, but call police right away.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime you are asked to contact Det.-Const. Ryan Komadowski by calling 905-546-8939, or Acting Det.-Sgt. George Gallant at 905-546-2991.

HPS investigates an overnight pharmacy B&E where narcotics were the taken. Police are reminding the public, taking medication that is not prescribed for them can be harmful. #HamOnt https://t.co/m4nSqYOfyd pic.twitter.com/cNFWschr58 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 31, 2018