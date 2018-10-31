Hamilton’s landmark pumpkin house ready to captivate trick or treaters

A Halloween favourite is back for a third straight year in Hamilton.

More than 200 pumpkins have been carved and will be lit from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Halloween, as well as Thursday and Friday night, at 86 Glenfern Ave.

Donations to the Hamilton Pumpkin House can be made online or in person.

Homeowner Casey Rovinelli says the fundraiser is collecting money for An Instrument For Every Child, after raising $2,500 for Hamilton Food Share in 2017.

#HappyHalloween, #HamOnt! There is still time to make a donation to #AIFEC care of the Hamilton Pumpkin House! Visit the brilliant display tonight until Friday (6-11pm) at 86 Glenfern Ave in the Kirkendall neighbourhood! https://t.co/xX03pPFZOg pic.twitter.com/f4IFQilkQ7 — Ham Music Collective (@HamMusicCollect) October 31, 2018

The pumpkins are carved by dozens of volunteers throughout the Kirkendall Neighbourhood.

Rovinelli says the carvings range from traditional to obscure, noting that “we even have a couple of Hamilton LRT debate” pumpkins this year.

Once the display has run its course, the pumpkins will be trucked to a local farm where they will be fed to the pigs.