Lifestyle
October 31, 2018 1:11 pm
Updated: October 31, 2018 1:52 pm

Hamilton’s landmark pumpkin house ready to captivate trick or treaters

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

The annual lighting of pumpkins on Glenfern Avenue in Hamilton is set for 6 p.m. on Halloween.

Hamilton Pumpkin House (Facebook)
A A

A Halloween favourite is back for a third straight year in Hamilton.

More than 200 pumpkins have been carved and will be lit from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Halloween, as well as Thursday and Friday night, at 86 Glenfern Ave.

Donations to the Hamilton Pumpkin House can be made online or in person.

Homeowner Casey Rovinelli says the fundraiser is collecting money for An Instrument For Every Child, after raising $2,500 for Hamilton Food Share in 2017.

The pumpkins are carved by dozens of volunteers throughout the Kirkendall Neighbourhood.

Rovinelli says the carvings range from traditional to obscure, noting that “we even have a couple of Hamilton LRT debate” pumpkins this year.

Once the display has run its course, the pumpkins will be trucked to a local farm where they will be fed to the pigs.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
An Instrument for Every Child
Halloween
Hamilton halloween
Hamilton Music Collective
Hamilton Pumpkin House
Pumpkins

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News