Eskimos to play final game of 2018 season Saturday against Blue Bombers

The Edmonton Eskimos’ season in 2018 will end on Saturday as they play their final game at home on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium. They’ll host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Eskimos were officially eliminated from playoff contention during their bye week and only have pride left to play for.

Veteran fullback Calvin McCarty says the plan is to finish the season on a good note.

“It’s an opportunity for us to come out and perform one more time in front of our crowd as the last of the 2018 Eskimos,” McCarty said.

“No matter what — win or lose — this is the last time this team will be together. We need to enjoy each other’s company and go out there and do what you’ve been lucky and blessed to be able to do your whole life so just play ball.”

A win will give the Eskimos a 9-9 record, which would be the best record not to make the playoffs since the crossover format was instituted back in 1996. A win would also give the Eskimos a 7-2 record at home.

The Eskimos will make three changes for Saturday’s game.

Defensive back Brandyn Thompson and receiver Kevin Elliott will play their first game of the season with the Eskimos and will be in the starting lineup.

Thompson was signed by the Eskimos in late September to their practice roster after training camp. Thompson is fully recovered from a ruptured Achilles suffered late in the 2017 season with the Eskimos.

Elliott was signed to the practice roster in early October. The four-year CFL veteran played five games for the B.C. Lions this season, recording 176 receiving yards and scoring one touchdown.

Linebacker and six-year CFL veteran Taylor Reed will make his Eskimos debut after signing with the team in late-September.

Coming off the 46-man roster are receiver Kenny Stafford, defensive back Money Hunter, and defensive end Nick Usher.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Tommie Draheim-Travis Bond-David Beard-Matt O’Donnell-Colin Kelly

Receivers: Bryant Mitchell-Duke Williams-Natay Adjei-Kevin Elliott-Vidal Hazelton

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Jake Ceresna-Alex Bazzie

Linebackers: Adam Konar-J.C. Sherritt-Chris Edwards

Defensive Backs: Aaron Grymes-Brandyn Thompson-Neil King–Forrest Hightower-Arjen Colquhoun

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are locked in to third place in the CFL West and will travel to either Regina or Calgary next week for the Western Division Semi-Final.

You can hear live coverage of Saturday’s game on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 12:30 p.m. The opening kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is 12 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott. Brenden Escott will be reporting from the Eskimos sidelines.

Saturday’s game is Toys of on Turf presented by 630 CHED Santa’s Anonymous. Fans are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy to the game and place those toys on the field following the game. Tickets for kids 12 and under will be on sale for just $6.30.