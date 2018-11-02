Crime
November 2, 2018 5:36 pm
Updated: November 2, 2018 5:45 pm

Taber police seeking identity of armed man who robbed car wash

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Taber police are seeking the identity of an armed robbery suspect.

Taber Police Service
A A

Police in Taber, Alta. are looking for a man they say robbed a car wash early Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Top Wand Car Wash on 55 Street at around 7:15 a.m., produced a weapon and demanded cash from the till.

READ MORE: ‘This isn’t just a big city issue’: Taber police take action before fentanyl use spikes in community

Police say the man then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect shown in the surveillance photos above is asked to contact the Taber Police Service at 403-223-8991, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Wash Robbery
Taber
taber police
Taber Police Robbery
Taber Robbery
Top Wand Car Wash
Top Wand Car Wash Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News