Taber police seeking identity of armed man who robbed car wash

Police in Taber, Alta. are looking for a man they say robbed a car wash early Friday morning.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Top Wand Car Wash on 55 Street at around 7:15 a.m., produced a weapon and demanded cash from the till.

Police say the man then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect shown in the surveillance photos above is asked to contact the Taber Police Service at 403-223-8991, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.