Man charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Red Deer pub
Charges have been laid after a truck plowed into a Red Deer pub in September.
Police were called to the Lion’s Den pub just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22. Witnesses said a man left the bar in a cab and returned a short time later driving the truck.
No one was injured in the collision.
Bradley Fisher, 28, is facing four charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation (over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood) of a motor vehicle.
He’s scheduled to be in Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 6.
