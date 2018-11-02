Crime
Man charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Red Deer pub

A man is facing charges after a truck plowed into a Red Deer pub on Sept. 22, 2018.

Charges have been laid after a truck plowed into a Red Deer pub in September.

Police were called to the Lion’s Den pub just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22. Witnesses said a man left the bar in a cab and returned a short time later driving the truck.

No one was injured in the collision.

Bradley Fisher, 28, is facing four charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation (over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood) of a motor vehicle.

He’s scheduled to be in Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 6.

