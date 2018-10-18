77-year-old pickup truck driver killed in east-central Alberta crash

Coronation RCMP are investigating a deadly collision in Paintearth County on Thursday involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck.

Officers were called to the crash on Highway 12 at about 10 a.m., police said.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed a truck heading south on Range Road 131 proceeded from a controlled intersection at Highway 12 and collided with an eastbound semi-tractor,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, a 77-year-old man from Castor, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Paintearth County is located about 250 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

