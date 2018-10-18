Traffic
October 18, 2018 7:29 pm

77-year-old pickup truck driver killed in east-central Alberta crash

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

Coronation RCMP are investigating a deadly collision in Paintearth County on Thursday involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck.

Officers were called to the crash on Highway 12 at about 10 a.m., police said.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed a truck heading south on Range Road 131 proceeded from a controlled intersection at Highway 12 and collided with an eastbound semi-tractor,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, a 77-year-old man from Castor, Alta., was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Paintearth County is located about 250 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Castor
Coronation RCMP
deadly crash
Fatal Crash
Highway 12
Paintearth County
Range Road 131
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News