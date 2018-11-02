London man charged following early morning coffee shop robbery

A London man has been charged in connection with an early morning robbery at a local coffee shop.

Police say a man entered a coffee shop on Wellington Road South at around 3:30 a.m. Friday and demanded cash.

Officers responded to the scene, and found a man leaving the building carrying a large tray of donuts and pastries. An unknown quantity of cash was also recovered.

READ MORE: London police search for suspect in attempted robbery near Masonville Place

It’s unknown if the suspect was armed with a weapon, but no one was hurt in the incident.

A 57-year-old London man has been charged with one count of robbery and was expected to appear in court on Friday.