Premier Ford unveils ‘Ontario open for business’ sign

Premier Doug Ford unveiled the first “Ontario open for business” sign during an event in Sarnia Friday morning.

Ford said the sign is the first of many and more will be “put across every single border in Ontario.”

“We are making sure that we create an environment to tell the world Ontario is open for business,” Ford said.

The premier also discussed his government’s efforts to overhaul business legislation in the province, such as the controversial introduction of Bill 47, which would see minimum wage frozen at $14 until 2020 and the removal of two paid sick days, among other changes.

Ford said throughout the campaign that he would have an “Ontario open for business” sign placed at the U.S. border.

The current ones aren’t as flashy as initially promised, though. Ford previously said that he would be placing a large neon sign at the border.

It is not clear how much the signs will cost taxpayers.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said the government should spend money elsewhere and not on what he called “goofy” signs.

— With a file from the Canadian Press