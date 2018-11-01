Claresholm man pleads guilty to assault charges involving teenagers

A man in Claresholm, Alta., has pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault after a number of teenagers came forward and said he had inappropriately touched them.

The man, who can not be identified to protect the identities of the victims, was their employer at a restaurant in Claresholm at the time of the alleged assaults, which spanned from January to November 2017.

The man is facing 19 charges in total, ranging from sexual assault to sexual interference. He originally pleaded not guilty and was scheduled for a one-day trial on Thursday.

The victims were between 15 and 19 years old at the time.

The Crown read to the court the agreed statement of facts, and the accused agreed to the statement.

Court heard the 47-year-old admit to hugging and kissing the teens on the cheek on more than one occasion. Some of the victims also said he would grab their faces in an attempt to kiss them on the lips.

A pre-sentencing report has been requested before a sentence is handed down.

A peace bond was entered on the remaining allegations. As part of the peace bond, the accused is not allowed to employ or manage anyone under the age of 18, and he must report to a probation officer and take any counselling recommended to him.

His next court date is Jan. 30 in Fort Macleod.