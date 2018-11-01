Winnipeg Blue Bombers bookend regular season against Edmonton

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers started the CFL regular season against the Edmonton Eskimos and they will end it Saturday the same way, but this time, it won’t matter what the outcome is.

The two teams will be heading heading in opposite directions after their third and final meeting of 2018 at Commonwealth Stadium. The Bombers will go on to the playoffs while the Eskimos will pack it in.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers topple Calgary Stampeders to clinch playoff spot

Following the usual rest and recovery period, the Blue Bombers will begin preparations to win their first playoff game since 2011.

The Eskimos players will clean out their lockers and face questions about what went wrong following a 5-2 start to the season, and then losing 7 of their next 10 games.

Bob Irving and Doug Brown tee things up on the 680 CJOB pre-Game show at 1 p.m. Saturday, leading into the game broadcast at 3 p.m. from Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

And in his never-ending quest to ensure Winnipeg football fans are fully prepared — even for what is essentially a nothing game — Ed Tait of bluebombers.com once again delivers with some “nuggets of knowledge” for followers of the Blue and Gold.

5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

Saturday afternoon’s game is the regular-season finale for both clubs and will not impact the final standings — the Bombers will finish third in the CFL’s West Division and travel to either Regina or Calgary next week for the divisional semi-final. The Esks were officially eliminated from the playoff picture with Winnipeg’s win over Calgary last week. Expect the Bombers to rest some of their regulars this weekend, what with the game having no impact on their place in the standings and the playoffs starting next week. How head coach Mike O’Shea divvies up playing time even for those who dress will also remain a mystery right up until game time. O’Shea, FYI, is just the third Bombers coach in the last 32 years to lead the club to three consecutive double-digit win seasons. The others? Dave Ritchie from 2001-2003 and Cal Murphy from 1984-86. The Bombers have won three straight games in Edmonton dating back to 2016 and including the 30-3 spanking of the Eskimos on Sept. 29 of this year. Winnipeg will be on the road to either Calgary or Saskatchewan for next week’s West Semi-Final. If Calgary wins in B.C. Saturday night, they will finish first and the Bombers will be in Regina. But if the Lions win, Saskatchewan will grab top spot in the West and Winnipeg will head to Calgary.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Nichols, Bighill, get top performer honours for October

NOTABLE:

-The Bombers have not played a postseason game in Regina since 1975 (a 42-24 loss), or in Calgary since 1978 (a 38-4 loss).

-Winnipeg is currently on a five-game win streak, their longest since winning seven in a row during the 2016 season.

—

NEXT:

The Bombers will be lining up in the West Division Semi-Final on Nov. 11.

Fans wishing to renew their season tickets or get on board for 2019 should call 204-784-7448 or visit the Bomber website here.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play