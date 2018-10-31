N.B. police investigating after shots ring out at Miramichi Walmart

At least one arrest has been made after shots were fired at the Walmart in Miramichi, according to the town’s mayor.

Adam Lordon, mayor of Miramichi, told Global News that he has confirmed with police chief Paul Fiander that shots were fired at the Walmart on Wednesday.

Lordon also confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident, and there were no injuries.

The store is located 200 Douglastown Boulevard. The manager of the Walmart refused to comment.

In a statement, Walmart Corporate Affairs confirmed that shots were fired and it was placed on lockdown.

“Thankfully, no customers or associates were injured,” the statement reads. “The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority.”

Global News has made a call for comment, but New Brunswick RCMP has yet to respond.

Miramichi police say they will be providing updated information as soon as it becomes available.

