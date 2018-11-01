Cape Breton police officer charged with domestic assault

A Cape Breton Regional Police officer has been charged with domestic assault in connection with two separate incidents.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says Const. Kristopher Karl Planetta was charged in Sydney provincial court on Wednesday.

SiRT says on Oct. 21, it was made aware of the incidents from a woman who claimed she was assaulted by her husband.

Planetta was arrested and released without charge on an undertaking to refrain from contact with the woman.

SiRT says the second alleged assault happened on Feb. 19, 2017.

Planetta, 34, is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court again on Dec. 11.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.