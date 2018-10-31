London man charged after elderly woman injured in hit and run

A London man is facing nine charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm after a 93-year-old woman was sent to hospital following a hit and run.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit on Southdale Road East near Adelaide Street South at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police found the vehicle and a suspect a short time later on Osgoode Drive near Adelaide Street South.

When officers tried to arrest the man, he resisted and tried to run away before being taken into custody, police say.

Police say the investigation revealed that the vehicle involved in the hit and run had stolen licence plates.

Investigators say a 51-year-old London man has been charged with the following Criminal Code and provincial offences:

Driving with more than 80 mgs of alcohol in blood causing bodily harm

Driving while ability impaired causing bodily harm

Fail to stop at scene of accident involving bodily harm

Resist arrest

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Driving while disqualified

Drive while suspended

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

The elderly woman was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect appeared in London court on Wednesday in relation to the charges, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday by video.