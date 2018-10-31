N.S. woman charged for allegedly evading more than $2.2M in taxes: CRA

A Nova Scotia woman is being charged for allegedly evading more than $2.2 million in taxes.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a charge of tax evasion was filed Tuesday under the Excise Tax Act against Lisa L. Marshall.

Marshall operates the Traditional Trading Post, a convenience store on Millbrook First Nation.

According to the CRA, an investigation revealed that Marshall failed to collect or remit GST and HST totalling $2,284,144.72 between July 1, 2010, and June 30, 2015, on sales of tobacco to non-native customers.

The CRA says anyone who fails to remit GST/HST can be liable not only for payment of the amount owing, but also for penalties and interest.

“In addition, if convicted of tax evasion, the court may fine them up to 200 per cent of the tax evaded and impose a jail term of up to five years,” the CRA said in a news release.