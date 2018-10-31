Halton police seek 2 suspects in 2 gas station robberies in Oakville

Halton police are looking to identify a couple of suspects in a pair of gas station robberies in Oakville.

Police say around 11 p.m. Sunday, two men broke into the Pioneer Gas Station on Lakeshore Road West and stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Then a short time later, police say the same suspects broke into the Husky Gas Station on the Fourth Line, where they rammed a late model silver Honda Civic into the front door before taking cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

An image of one of the suspects was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the 2 District criminal investigations bureau, Det. Omar Nadim, Oakville criminal investigations bureau, 905-825-4747 ext. 2278.