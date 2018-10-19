Canada
October 19, 2018 4:20 pm
Updated: October 19, 2018 4:59 pm

Fatal pedestrian struck by Oakville GO train

By Oriena Vuong Global News

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a GO train just east of Bronte station in Oakville.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Halton Regional Police say they are currently investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a GO train in Oakville.

The incident occurred at 4th Line and Speers Road, just east of Bronte GO station.

Trains on the Lakeshore West line will be out of service for about two hours, with no train service west of Oakville.

Trains will be running between Union and Oakville stations only, with shuttle buses running between Oakville, Bronte and Appleby stations. A train will run between Appleby and Aldershot stations.

Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, said she recommends Lakeshore West commuters delay their travel if possible and check the GO Transit website for shuttle bus information.

She said they are doing the best they can during rush hour on their busiest line, but it’s more people than they can fit on shuttle buses.​

More to follow. 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bronte Oakville
Fatal pedistrian struck
GO train
GO train collision
Oakville
Pedestrian Struck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News