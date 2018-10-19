Fatal pedestrian struck by Oakville GO train

Halton Regional Police say they are currently investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a GO train in Oakville.

The incident occurred at 4th Line and Speers Road, just east of Bronte GO station.

Trains on the Lakeshore West line will be out of service for about two hours, with no train service west of Oakville.

Trains will be running between Union and Oakville stations only, with shuttle buses running between Oakville, Bronte and Appleby stations. A train will run between Appleby and Aldershot stations.

Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, said she recommends Lakeshore West commuters delay their travel if possible and check the GO Transit website for shuttle bus information.

She said they are doing the best they can during rush hour on their busiest line, but it’s more people than they can fit on shuttle buses.​

More to follow.

Reported fatality east of Bronte. Trains will not be able to move through the area for about 2 hours. Update to follow. — Lakeshore West Train (@GOtransitLW) October 19, 2018

Awful news again I’m so sorry to say. This has been a tragic past two weeks with 5 fatalities. Such a difficult time https://t.co/pFv4yOpnX9 — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) October 19, 2018