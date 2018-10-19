Canada
Drug bust in Oakville results in two arrests

Halton police have laid charges against two people following a drug investigation in Oakville.

Two people have been arrested after a drug bust in Oakville.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Thursday. They say a quantity of oxycodone, cocaine, brass knuckles, cell phones and an unknown quantity of white powder were seized.

A 28-year-old man and a 37-year-old man are now facing charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Both are to appear in Milton court next month.

