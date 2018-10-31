London man suffers serious injuries in collision near Moorefield
Wellington County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Mapleton Township.
OPP, Mapleton Fire/Rescue and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services responded to the crash at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Wellington Roads 8 and 10, near Moorefield.
Investigators say an SUV side-swiped a minivan at the intersection.
The driver of the minivan, a 59-year-old man from London, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A passenger from the minivan was treated for minor injuries and released from hospital.
The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old woman from Morris-Turnberry, was uninjured.
No word on any charges being laid at this time.
Wellington County OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.
