London man suffers serious injuries in collision near Moorefield

Wellington County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Mapleton Township.

OPP, Mapleton Fire/Rescue and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services responded to the crash at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Wellington Roads 8 and 10, near Moorefield.

Investigators say an SUV side-swiped a minivan at the intersection.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Man dead in single-vehicle crash

The driver of the minivan, a 59-year-old man from London, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger from the minivan was treated for minor injuries and released from hospital.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old woman from Morris-Turnberry, was uninjured.

No word on any charges being laid at this time.

Wellington County OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.