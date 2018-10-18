Man dead in single-vehicle crash
Guelph police are reporting that a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night has claimed the life of one man.
Police say the collision occurred in the Victoria Road North and Goldenview Drive around 11:44 p.m.
Reports say an older model sedan crashed into a hydro pole, and that a 20-year old Guelph man needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
He was the lone occupant and was transported to Guelph General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A Forensics identification team was at the scene overnight trying to determine the cause of the crash.
