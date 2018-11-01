Police investigating after large quantity of jewelry stolen from Midland business

Police are investigating after a large quantity of jewelry was stolen from a business in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, in the early hours of Oct. 30, police received a report that a large quantity of jewelry had been stolen from a business.

Police say they do not yet have a dollar value for the goods stolen.

Officers are now seeking to identify three suspects in connection with the theft.

Police say the suspects were seen wearing black clothing and driving a 2010 to 2017 dark coloured Dodge Caravan.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).