October 31, 2018 1:12 pm
Updated: October 31, 2018 1:16 pm

14 jurors chosen for Dennis Oland’s retrial in murder of his father

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dennis Oland and his wife Lisa arrive at Harbour Station arena in Saint John, N.B., on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 for jury selection in the retrial in the bludgeoning death of his millionaire father, Richard Oland.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Jury selection for the retrial of Dennis Oland is moving along faster than expected, with 14 jurors now chosen and only two alternates left to be picked.

It is likely the complete panel will be in place by the end of proceedings on Wednesday.

Two weeks were set aside for jury selection but it is now in its third day and has been much quicker than anticipated.

With a pool of just over 1,000 potential jurors, people have been called to the Saint John law courts in groups of 50 to be considered for jury duty in the trial, which is expected to last several months.

Dennis Oland, 50, a financial adviser and member of the prominent Maritime beer-making family, has been charged with the second degree murder of his father, Richard Oland.

Oland’s bludgeoned body was found in a pool of blood on the floor of his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

The verdict from Dennis Oland’s first trial was set aside in 2016

He has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

