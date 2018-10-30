Jury selection continues at second murder trial for Dennis Oland

Two days of jury selection are complete in the retrial of Dennis Oland.

The 50-year-old Rothesay, N.B., man is facing a trial of second-degree murder in the death of his father for a second time.

Ten jurors have now been sworn in as jury selection continues in Saint John.

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal set aside the initial verdict in 2016 and ordered a new trial. Oland has pleaded not guilty in connection with the July 2011 death of Richard Oland.

The battered body of the well-known Saint John businessman, who was 69, was found in his office in uptown Saint John.

For the jury selection process, legal teams representing both the Crown and defence are in attendance, as well.

Both sides have a specific number of challenges that can be used to excuse jurors, otherwise there must be agreement on who will sit on the jury.

Several days have been set aside for jury selection, if needed.