Young girl killed trying to save her dog to be buried with pet in heartbreaking ‘accidental tragedy’

A 12-year-old Virginia girl tried to save her dog from running out into traffic when they were both fatally struck by a vehicle driven by a close family friend in a heartbreaking “accidental tragedy.”

Jennarae Nicole Goodbar was outside in her front yard training her hunting dog Cash when it took off, according to WTVR News.

“Goodbar was chasing the family dog when she entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle,” Virginia State Police senior trooper R.E. Tackett said.

Emory Higgins, a volunteer firefighter and a close friend of the Goodbar family, told WFXR News the tragedy unfolded right in front of the child’s home.

“Pretty emotional with all her family there. Of course it was right across from where she lived, so her dad was there and her brother,” he said.

The family said in the child’s obituary Goodbar died “in an accidental tragedy with her beloved hunting dog Cash ‘Cashiemomo.’”

“Jennarae should be remembered as the country girl who was always smiling, never negative, could go from wearing cowboy boots and pants to a dress with Converse in a split second,” the family said. “She loved her family, she loved her friends, she loved her dogs, her cats, her guinea pig and her bear hunting and softball families.”

A family member told WTVR Goodbar will be buried with her hunting dog.

“On day of service [Cash] will be placed in there with [Jennarae] and be buried together,” Donna Jean Stuples said. “She bought her with her own cash. It was her baby.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of Saturday’s funeral.