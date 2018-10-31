Politics
October 31, 2018 11:05 am

Kawartha Downs could be closed for a few more weeks

By Videographer, Backup News & Sports Anchor  Global News

Kawartha Downs has been closed since Oct. 15 for renovations.

Niki Anastasakis/Global News
A A

Work continues to transform the casino at Kawartha Downs into a 150-slot facility, down from the 450 that were previously there.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) said “An agreement-in-principle was recently reached between OLG and Kawartha Downs for slots at the racetrack.  Today, we extended the transition period to allow work to continue to implement that agreement-in-principle.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Two weeks later, Kawartha Downs still closed

Sources close to the situation tell Global Peterborough the Fraserville, Ont., track and casino could be closed for another “two to three weeks.”

On Oct. 15, on the same day the nearby Shorelines Casino Peterborough opened, food and beverage workers were told Kawartha Downs would be closed temporarily for two weeks.  They’ve been working during the closure to revamp the kitchen and dining area.

Those workers will continue to be paid throughout the process, sources said.

A week before that, the province announced it had reached a deal to keep 150 slots open at Kawartha Downs and harness racing at the track for the 2019 season.

An exact date for when the facility will re-open isn’t known.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Casino
Cavan-Monaghan
Fraserville
great canadian gaming
Harness racing
Kawartha Downs
Olg
Peterborough
Shorelines Casino Peterborough

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News