Kawartha Downs could be closed for a few more weeks

Work continues to transform the casino at Kawartha Downs into a 150-slot facility, down from the 450 that were previously there.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) said “An agreement-in-principle was recently reached between OLG and Kawartha Downs for slots at the racetrack. Today, we extended the transition period to allow work to continue to implement that agreement-in-principle.”

Sources close to the situation tell Global Peterborough the Fraserville, Ont., track and casino could be closed for another “two to three weeks.”

On Oct. 15, on the same day the nearby Shorelines Casino Peterborough opened, food and beverage workers were told Kawartha Downs would be closed temporarily for two weeks. They’ve been working during the closure to revamp the kitchen and dining area.

Those workers will continue to be paid throughout the process, sources said.

A week before that, the province announced it had reached a deal to keep 150 slots open at Kawartha Downs and harness racing at the track for the 2019 season.

An exact date for when the facility will re-open isn’t known.