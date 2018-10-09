New deal with province saves Kawartha Downs

After years of facing its demise, there will be harness racing at Kawartha Downs, in Fraserville, Ont., in 2019.

Officials with the track say they struck a deal with the province on Sunday — just days after rejecting what was supposed to be the final offer from the Ontario government to save the track.

“Yesterday (Friday), I shared that despite our government’s best efforts, Kawartha Downs did not accept a deal to keep horse racing going in our community,” said Laurie Scott, minister of Labour and Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes Brock MPP. “I am pleased to report that continued, pointed conversations have led to Kawartha Downs agreeing to the deal offered.”

The track lost most of its revenue following the cancellation of the Slots at Racetracks program in 2012, which saw a portion of proceeds from the slot machines at the casino funnelled to the track.

The initial offer from the province, which was rejected by Kawartha Downs Friday, stated 150 of the 450 slot machines would remain at the track, with the remainder relocating to the new casino in Peterborough, which is slated to open later this fall.

Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

