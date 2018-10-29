Two weeks later, Kawartha Downs still closed

It’s been two weeks since employees were told the casino at Kawartha Downs would re-open with 150 slots.

But, the Fraserville, Ont., site remains closed despite an assurance from Ontario Lottery and Gaming that it would re-open by Oct. 29.

“I believe the OLG and the provincial government are working out issues that don’t pertain to us directly,” said Orazio Valente, general manager at Kawartha Downs. “I think they’re working to resolve the issues. I’m thinking it could be any day that I can get the go-ahead from Great Canadian Gaming to re-open.”

A member of the food and beverage team who wanted to remain anonymous, told CHEX News they’ve been working around the clock to clean and revamp the kitchen and dining room area.

But when it comes to the casino side, not much is known as to the extent of renovations there. All they’ve been told is it will open soon.

On Oct. 15, staff were locked out at the casino. They weren’t told until later that day the casino was being renovated and would re-open. The nearby new Shorelines Casino Peterborough opened the same day with 450 slot machines, table games and two restaurants.

Kawartha Downs is leasing the casino building to Great Canadian Gaming. That lease is up on Oct. 31. Officials with the track are optimistic something will be worked out with the leasing at the site.

Approximately 40 staff members will continue to be paid as the renovations continue.

CHEX News has reached out to the OLG and Great Canadian Gaming for a comment but has yet to hear back.

— More to come.