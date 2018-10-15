Employees locked out at Kawartha Downs

Several employees showed up for work at Kawartha Downs on Monday only to discover they had been locked out.

Last week, the provincial government announced a deal was agreed to by Kawartha Downs to keep at least 150 slot machines at the site as well as save harness racing at the facility.

Peterborough’s new casino opens Monday and that was supposed to be the end of the facility at Kawartha Downs, but the deal would keep both sites running, despite being only 10 minutes apart.

Sources close to the situation tell Global News the lockout should be short-lived and that Kawartha Downs needs to be re-certified by the Alcohol and Gaming Corporation of Ontario.

