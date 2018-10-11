Peterborough casino set to open Monday

Peterborough’s new casino is set to open on Monday evening.

Ontario Gaming East Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, says Shorelines Casino Peterborough on Crawford Drive will open at 5 p.m. on Oct. 15.

“Opening day will be an exciting one for our 300 team members — 180 of which are new — who are all very eager to showcase the new facility to the city and the marketplace,” stated casino general manager Bryan Buchanan.

The 50,000-square-foot full-service casino features slot machines, live dealer table games (blackjack, roulette and baccarat) a Racebook and a live entertainment area. There’s also a restaurant and lounge.

“As we get ready to open our doors and offer an unparalleled gaming and entertainment experience to our guests, we want to recognize the efforts of all the local businesses and trades personnel who worked on this project,” said Buchanan. “Hiring local talent was very important to us and together we have constructed an exceptional facility.”

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting, live entertainment and a special commemorative gift for the first 2,500 guests.