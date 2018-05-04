Groundbreaking ceremony for Peterborough’s newest hotel

Peterborough’s mayor and a few members of council were joined by builders Thursday to welcome the city’s newest development.

The Hampton Inn and Suites will have 100 guest rooms, a swimming pool, guest gym, a business centre and meeting space, said Jordan Struk, director of development for Roshan Holdings.

READ MORE: Peterborough casino construction on schedule

Peterborough officials are hoping the new hotel addresses one of the city’s most common complaints: a shortage of hotel rooms.

“We’re always deficient for major events that come here. We end up billeting people well outside the community,” Peterborough Mayor Daryl Bennett said. “So that’s welcome news.”

READ MORE: Construction on Peterborough casino begins

The hotel is located just off Crawford Drive and The Parkway, near the entrance to Highway 115. It’s also located across from Peterborough’s casino.

Construction on that project got underway last September and is expected to wrap in early fall.

“Things have moved along as fast as they possibly could,” Bennett said. “I’m very pleased that it’s coming to fruition as quickly as it has.”

READ MORE: Local activist takes city to court to stop construction of Peterborough casino

Construction on the hotel is already underway and is expected to be completed in May 2019.