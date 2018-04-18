Peterborough casino construction on schedule

The company building Peterborough’s multi-million dollar casino says the facility should open in late summer.

Ground was broken last September on the $49-million casino on Crawford Drive in the city’s west end and if there are no major delays, it’s expected to officially open in late August or early September.

“I think people will really enjoy seeing this building when it’s completed, both inside and outside,” said project superintendent David Robb.

The Shorelines Casino Peterborough will offer more than just slot machines as currently offered at nearby Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs in Fraserville, just south of the city.

There will be “500 slot machines, 22 table games tables, a buffet restaurant and an a-la-carte menu restaurant,” said Bryan Buchanan, general manager at Shoreline Slots.

On average, there are 75 workers at the site. The nearby Tim Hortons will remain, but the former Peterborough Visitor’s Centre will be torn down for parking spaces.

Robb says roofing is nearly complete and significant exterior changes will be noticeable soon.

“We’ve got a little bit of roofing still to do and then we’ll be 100 per cent water tight,” he said. “Interior finishes are well underway, especially up on the second floor and the front of the house at the main entrance, we’re starting to put up all the walls.

“With the weather changing early next week, you’re going to see a lot of activity going on on the exterior side. Within the next three weeks, I think you’ll see this green turn to totally different colours.”

Officials say the casino will create 150 jobs when it’s finished.